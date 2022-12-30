My wife always teases me that I could sleep through a hurricane. I woke up this morning, and noticed that items on our deck were strewed. I just didn’t realize how bad the storms were until I woke up this morning.
My backyard was a pond and unofficial rainfall total was between 3-4 inches in Jamaica Beach. Normally, we see these type of storms in the spring, summer and fall, not in the winter.
Captains Derrick and Bobby Hall with In The Zone Charters reported that the sheepshead bite is in full swing. Limits of the tasty fish have been caught along the Galveston jetty rocks on live shrimp. The captains are also putting their anglers on slot redfish and keeper black drum.
Capt. Bink Grimes with Sunset Lodge in Matagorda said, “The redfish bite is good in deep sloughs when the tides have been low. Anglers fishing the Colorado River have been rewarded with good catches of speckled trout. Soft plastics lures such as Bass Assassins, Down South and MirrOlure Lil Johns are drawing the most strikes.”
Capt Juan Cruz fished a couple days ago with his neighbor Gilbert Mendoza. They caught their limit of speckled trout, along with one red and five black drum. Cruz said, “We released several large sheepshead and all the fish were caught on live shrimp.”
I fished with Cruz and Mendoza on Thursday, and we caught our limit of speckled trout, all on live shrimp. We fished several areas in upper Galveston Bay and found them in one spot. The bite was good when the fish fed, but it only lasted for 45 minutes. The water temperature was 55 degrees and holding good clarity.
If you’re out on the bay Saturday, email your fish pictures and reports to reel.report@galvnews.com. Some locations may be off-colored because of the runoff from all this rain. I wouldn’t let that deter your efforts. I’ve caught plenty of fish this time of year in off-colored water.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.