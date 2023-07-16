We're in the doldrums of the summer fishing pattern.
On a positive note, the winds backed off on their velocity Sunday, but still held onto the west/southwest direction. Heading into the new week, there's no change in sight.
The best catches of speckled trout are coming from those anglers wading west Galveston Bay dragging the yellow bait buckets filled with live croaker. Other than that, it's been a grind for the trout anglers fishing from a boat.
Chris Williams and a buddy of his headed down to Galveston Bait and Tackle to try their luck at fishing in the wind. After filling the livewell in his boat with live shrimp, their first stop was on the causeway bridge, where they both noticed some birds working the water. Fishing under popping corks and on the bottom, the only fish they caught were ladyfish, also know as skipjacks.
The wind and current wasn't in their favor, so they moved to the outside of the railroad bridge. That move resulted in a bunch of hard head catfish.
The conditions weren't good, so they changed their game plan and headed into Offatts Bayou. The water in the bayou wasn't perfect but better than the bay. Fishing the lee side along a rocky shoreline, they caught a few reds, black drum and one keeper speckled trout. That move salvaged their day.
Friday, I had the pleasure of fishing a family that was entered in the Dow/United Way Fishing Tournament held out of San Leon. Conditions weren't good, with the bay being rough and off-colored. So, after making one stop along a protected rock and not catching anyththing of size, I decided to make a 20-mile boat ride.
That long boat ride paid off, as the woman's young son took home second place in the youth division for anglers 16 and younger. He also caught a sheepshead that they entered into the STAR Tournament Kid Division. This young angler is only eight years old, and needless to say, he was excited.
Joe and Pattie Holecek took advantage of the lull in the wind and dropped their boat into the water at Eagle Point Fishing Camp. They fished several areas along the shorelines and found some small speckled trout, along with catching black drum and sheepshead. They reported the water as being green and calm for the first time in a couple of weeks.
I pray we get some relief in the wind speed and receive some much needed rain. At least my yard is saturated with dew in the morning. That's keeping it alive and somewhat green. Please remember to stay hydrated during the day.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
Reel Report
