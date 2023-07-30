Saturday night, my wife and I just finished eating dinner, and my wife receives a text message from my oldest nephew. It was one of those moments where I knew something wasn't right.
Sure enough, my elderly mother was in the emergency room at Clear Lake's hospital. Our prayers were answered, as she was released to go home after a few tests.
Fishing was good across the board this weekend. Capt. Mike Segall, fishing out of Freeport, ventured offshore with Josh Curry, his wife and their two young children.
Right away this family of anglers boxed their limit of red snapper. Segall then found four willing kingfish. As a bonus this group caught on nice ling, and lost another one estimated to be close to 50 pounds. You know the saying, a family that fishes together stays together!
James and Bubba Schlitzkus took advantage of the calm seas and ran some 40 miles offshore in their bay boat. They stumbled upon a huge school of mahi-mahi (dolphinfish), "lit them up," and left them biting after catching all they needed. Those fish on light tackle make for some fun action.
In Galveston Bay, catches were mixed. Capt. Mark Leaseburge found plenty of speckled trout everywhere he went, but most of them were just under the legal limit. He did say that there are plenty of sharks in the mid-bay region of Galveston Bay.
Leo Kosieja launched from Eagle Point Fishing Camp and went directly over to the gas wells east of the Houston Ship Channel. Fishing these wells with live shrimp, he caught seven keeper speckled trout and some other under-sized fish.
Those anglers who happened to land on the right school of fish at the right time caught their limit of trout, even a redfish or two thrown in the mix. Most were using live croaker or live shrimp.
There are still plenty of black drum and sheepshead available for those anglers that just want to catch fish. Just get you some live shrimp and a popping cork, find some structure, such as a hard shell reef or rocks, and get to work.
On your popping cork rig, make sure your leader is long enough. I usually start off with a 3.5 foot leader and adjust accordingly. Now, if you're fishing the gas wells, a longer leader is needed — usually somewhere in the 5-6 feet range.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
