The first week of the new year flew by. I just can't recall a winter with so many thunderstorms. Normally we see this type of activity in the spring.
Maybe it's because we're seeing spring-like temperatures between the fronts? I don't know, but Sunday morning it was rumbling outside.
Capt. Tyler Hatfield of Rod Bending Charters reported catches of sheepshead along the Galveston jetty rocks on live shrimp. He's still finding some bull reds on the outside of the north Galveston jetty and near the USS Selma, which is the concrete ship near Seawolf Park.
Greg Hagerud and his son Greg Jr. fished the Galveston Channel on Saturday morning. The action was fast until around 8:30 a.m., then it just shut down. They retained five sheepshead and a black drum, while releasing a lot of under-sized black drum and several small redfish. Everything was caught on live shrimp.
Fred Walker and his sister Denise ran from the Galveston Yacht Marina and headed towards Smith Point near Trinity Bay. They used live shrimp under popping corks and caught a few black drum. Fred landed his personal best redfish, which was 36 inches in length. He released the fish unharmed, after snapping a quick photo.
Joe and Pattie Holecek pulled away from the dock at Eagle Point Fishing Camp at 9 a.m. Saturday, taking advantage of the beautiful conditions. Running out to a rock groin near the Houston Ship Channel, they never lost a bait after trying several areas against the rocks.
The Holeceks decided to run back to San Leon and try their luck in the numerous pier pilings lining the shoreline. Using live shrimp under popping corks, there they found some willing speckled trout, catching them almost every cast, but the majority of them were under-sized.
This week's weather pattern is setting up to for a series of small fronts to pass through the coast. Winds are forecast to blow from different directions each day, and, at times, will be gusty. We shall see if this forecast holds true.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.