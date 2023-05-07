The weather people missed the forecast on the winds. Winds were suppose to increase some, but some I guess is a relative word.
The wind increased way more than predicted, but the fish still have to eat, right? Galveston Bay is large, and if you are in the right place at the right time, you will catch fish. So it was, this past weekend.
Capt. Bobby Hall with Galveston Deep Sea Fishing Charters reported a good bite on bull reds fishing with cut menhaden along the Galveston jetties. Hall said, "When we fish tighter to the rocks with light tackle and live shrimp, we're catching plenty of sheepshead and keeper size black drum." The best bite was on the incoming tide and on the gulf side of the north or south jetty.
Down in the Freeport area, Capt. Mike Segall reported some good catches inshore. Tim Owens and his friends fished with Segall inshore around San Luis Pass. They enjoyed a morning of catching speckled trout up to 4 pounds, a few black drum, whiting and a couple of gafftop. Segall said, "The fish preferred free-lined live shrimp, as opposed to the bait under a popping cork."
The following day Segall had a nearshore trip scheduled. It was a little bumpy in the gulf, but they did manage to land one bull red, five Atlantic sharp nose sharks and a few gafftop. It was a much slower bite on the bull reds than what he has been experiencing.
Back up in Galveston Bay, Duain Cagle and his fishing buddy Nate McDuell found some nice speckled trout along the shoreline heading towards Kemah. They almost had their limit of speckled trout, with one fish pushing 26 inches in length.
Along with those speckled trout, these two friends landed a couple of keeper reds, a couple of flounder, a couple of sheepshead and a handful of black drum. All the fish were caught on live shrimp.
Fred Walker, his brother David Walker and his wife Denise left the Galveston Yacht Marina and stopped first near the Coast Guard station, but never got a bite. They then ran to Moses Lake and the area around Eagle Point, again stopping to fish, but never got a bite.
So, they ran all the way back to where they started their day, stopping inside the Galveston Ship Channel to wet a line, and picked up two keeper speckled trout, a 27-inch red and a 30-inch red, which was tagged and kept for dinner. It just goes to show you — right place, right time.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
