After the early rains this week, we're now experiencing slight elevated wind levels. This makes fishing from a boat, especially when fishing for speckled trout, a bit more difficult.
In these kind of conditions, those wade fishing certainly have the advantage. I do have some reports to pass along from Galveston Bay and the Matagorda area, so let me get right to the reports.
Capt. Tag Anderson over at Oak Island Adventures on the east side of Trinity Bay said, "The fishing has been really good despite the early week's weather." Anderson and his anglers have been fishing shallow water over hard shell reefs. They've been wading, catching decent-sized speckled trout mixed in with the occasional redfish. The best bite has been mainly on soft plastic lures, but there are still some fish being fooled by topwaters.
Capt. Jim West of Bolivar Guide Service has been wading the shorelines of east Galveston Bay. West reported that the speckled trout catches have been good. He said, "We're experiencing a good topwater bite on the overcast days throwing Super Spooks." When the topwater bite slows, West and his anglers are throwing KDens soft plastics. The trout have been solid, up to 6 pounds in weight. A few redfish have been landed along with the trout.
Capt. Mike Segall over in Freeport has been on a roll the past couple of trips. He mentioned that the bite slowed down for him. On Thursday Segall said, "Our tide was high and running like a river, which made for a slow bite and tough fishing." Now his two anglers didn't get skunked. They landed a couple nice-sized speckled trout, a flounder, two black drum and three big whiting.
Capt. Bink Grimes of Sunset Lodge in Matagorda reported good trout fishing in east Matagorda Bay. Bink said, "We're drifting with Vudu shrimp under Mid Coast popping corks, and catching trout up to 5 pounds." Bink mentioned that guide Brett Sweeny is catching solid redfish in west Matagorda Bay.
Saturday, we might see some rain showers, but nothing like earlier in the week. Winds will be out of the east/southeast 15-20 miles per hour. I'll be in South Shore Harbor on Saturday talking with the Freedom Boat Club members about navigating and fishing Galveston Bay.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
