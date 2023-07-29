Friday afternoon actually felt fairly pleasant, even out in the sun. That little bit of southeast wind that we had in the afternoon acted as a buffer, and the air felt slightly cooler.
If you miss those high temperatures and the extreme heat index readings, well you're in luck. Sunday, we'll see the temp climb back into the low 90s, with a heat index reading of 105 degrees. These readings are suppose to stick around all week.
I heard from Bink Grimes out of Sunrise Lodge in Matagorda. Grimes reported that the speckled trout is best when wading mid-bay reefs. The fish are eating top water lures early, then they'll willingly bite soft plastic Bass Assassins.
Grimes said, "There are good numbers of trout around Pass Cavallo on sandy grass spots. The redfish bite has been the best along the jetties in Matagorda. Most anglers are catching them on live shrimp. Offshore red snapper catches have been good, as well as the kingfish bite. Dolphin have been scattered."
Capt. Allan Scott fished over an old wreck in Galveston Bay called Eagle Cliff and caught plenty of small sand trout and gafftop. They were using live shrimp fished on the bottom.
He then decided to move over to the Bolivar side of the beach and fished another wreck. This time, they used popping corks with the live shrimp and caught numerous under-sized speckled trout. There wasn't a keeper in the bunch. Scott said, "The weather and water were beautiful."
Capt. Sammy Orlando fished with David Carroway and three of his friends. Launching from Sea Isle, Orlando ran over to San Luis Pass armed with a live well full of croaker. They each filled their floating bait buckets with croaker and eased the anchor down. Once set, they got out of the boat and proceeded to wade near a gut.
Orlando hooked the first fish, but it got off before it could be landed. About 5 minutes later, one of his customers caught a solid 22-inch trout, then the bite shut off. Orlando told them, "Just be patient, as the tide just isn't right quite yet." They stuck it out, and 45 minutes later, like Orlando said, the bite went off.
Orlando said, "We didn't see much signs of life like bait fish nor birds, but the fish were there." When the bite ended, they caught a four-man limit of trout, with only two of the fish under 20 inches in length. Those are some solid trout!
Joe and Pattie Holecek spent their Friday fishing out of Eagle Point in San Leon. Early Friday morning, using live shrimp under popping corks, they caught plenty of speckled trout, but most of them were under-sized. They then took a break from the heat and retreated to their RV that they have at Eagle Point.
A couple hours before sunset, they headed back and used the remaining bait. Joe landed a 38-inch black drum just as the sun was setting. A perfect ending to a perfect day on the water.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.