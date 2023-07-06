First, praise God for the small amount of rain we did receive late Wednesday afternoon. Then after the rains fell, a beautiful double rainbow appeared to encompass our piece of paradise. You could not have painted a better picture.
The sweet southeast winds returned briefly, something we haven't seen in a long while. Then, on Thursday, more rain fell along the coast and inland. Firday's forecast still calls for showers in the area. I'm not complaining.
I reached out to some of my regular contributors, and most of them took July 4 off. I can't blame them, it's been extremely hot, and some cool air conditioning probably felt really nice.
Rocky Handrich reported catching some decent fish at the Galveston causeway bridge with the southwest winds. This past Thursday and Friday during the lull in the winds, Handrich found some decent trout on the reefs in the middle of west Galveston Bay. He's been using live natural baits, with croakers being No. 1, followed by live shrimp.
Capt. Juan Cruz's brother Tony Cruz, his wife Sarah, and their four children Bella, Tyce, Niko and Jazmyn came to visit from Nevada over the holiday weekend. So, what do you think they did during their visit? They fished, that's what they did!
Sunday and Monday, they waited until late afternoon to hit the water, and it paid off. Both days they each caught their limit of black drum and a few speckled trout.
On Wednesday, they went early because they were heading back home to Nevada. The bite was slower, according to Cruz, because of the strong incoming tide, but they still managed to box some black drum, along with a few big sheepshead. All the action took place out near Eagle Point and on live shrimp.
Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters ran an offshore trip out of Freeport. Fishing with Rusty Barnett, his wife Keli and their 10-year-old daughter Korbon, they found easy limits of red snapper some 35 miles offshore of the coast. After catching their snapper, Segall trolled some baits, and these three anglers landed two nice kingfish and a solid dorado.
The West End Anglers West Bay Summer Slam Tournament takes place Saturday out of Sea Isle Marina and Restaurants. This tournament raises funds for the Texana Children's Center for Autism. You can register until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The weigh-in will begin at 2:30 p.m. For more information or registration visit fishwestend.com/tournament.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
