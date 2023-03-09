It's the first weekend of spring break 2023. Everyone will be excited to spend some time enjoying the outdoors, whether it's at the beach or on the bay, boating and fishing.
The weather this weekend looks to be nice, which will result in bigger crowds. Have a little patience at the boat ramps because, more than likely, they'll be crowded.
On Feb. 25, Chambers County dispatch received a call of a possible boating accident at Fort Anahuac Park in the northern reach of Trinity Bay. When they arrived at the scene, they came upon a badly damaged air boat. Multiple people were on board, some with injuries. The most serious was a 50 year old man, who was hospitalized.
One man was charged with intoxication assault with watercraft causing serious bodily injury. I just became aware of this incident, and it serves as a reminder that alcohol and water don't mix.
Capt. Juan Cruz, Addie Cruz and Mary Silvio fished the upper reaches of Galveston Bay, launching from Baytown. Cruz said, "We caught plenty of speckled trout but only landed two keepers." They also kept a few sheepshead and black drum. All the fish were caught on live shrimp under popping corks.
Capt. Jeff Larson of Seadrift sent in a report. Larson said, "We just finished up a great season of duck hunting south of the border in old Mexico. Now I'm back at it, fishing the middle coastal bays and running airboat trips for redfish along the skinny water marshes of Matagorda Island."
The mid-bay reefs are holding speckled trout. The fish are biting on live and artificial baits. Those fishing from the airboat are catching reds and black drum. The guide mentioned that these fish feed on shrimp. So that's what his groups are throwing.
Larson said, "So shrimp it is, live, dead or artificial looking shrimp lures." Remember the old saying, "match the hatch," and throw what the fish are feeding on.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve with Galveston Offshore Charters said, "The big black drum are cooperating along the Galveston jetties when the tide is moving. We're also catching speckled trout, keeper reds and black drum, along with sheepshead, using light tackle and live shrimp. These fish are holding tight to the rocks."
Although at times it's been foggy early, it hasn't been bad and is lifting early. The weather looks perfect for Friday and Saturday for fishing. Remember to practice being patient this weekend. Don't let the crowds ruin your fun.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
