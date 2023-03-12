We've had a great stretch of weather, but the week ahead appears to be windy.
Monday and Tuesday winds will be gusty from the northeast, followed up by strong winds from the south/southeast, then another front late in the week. This is a five-day outlook and it could change.
Saturday winds were strong across Galveston Bay. Sunday's winds were just as strong. Prior to these winds, the beachfront water was a clear green.
Anglers fishing the beachfront piers were catching reds, black drum and whiting. One young angler fishing from the 91st Street Fishing Pier hooked and landed a 46-inch cobia, also known as a ling. This happened on Friday.
I went from a hero to a zero, as we struggled to catch a few fish Saturday. The fish I have been catching are in the open bay, and the wind and the amount of ship traffic dirtied up the water. We managed a few black drum, trout, and sheepshead, but no big numbers.
Robert Drew ventured out into Clear Lake and reported the water as off-colored. He said, "We didn't catch one single speckled trout." Drew did manage to find four redfish and a black drum fishing along some old pier pilings using live shrimp under a popping cork.
Capt. Derrick Green with In The Zone Charters ran a double trip Saturday. Greene said, "We had to run to the outside of the south Galveston jetty, down by the abandoned shrimp boat."
On his morning trip, they boxed around 10 black drum, a few sheepshead, a couple of reds and one bonnethead shark. The redfish bite was much better in the afternoon, as they kept seven slot reds, and 14 sheepshead. All the fish were caught on live shrimp.
Anglers fishing for the big black drum are still catching them along the jetties. The best bite is coming off live crab.
Speaking of drum, The Turning Point Gulf Coast Drum Tournament for the Physically Challenged returns to the Galveston Yacht Marina on March 31. The fishing will happen April 1.
As always they're looking for volunteers: boat captains to take folks fishing and general land-based duties. If you would like to participate, please email David Gaston at dgaston@ssbgalveston.org.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
