Well that's a wrap for 2022! The year just flew by, at least I think it did.
Don't look back as we move into 2023. Set your sights upon 2023. I know I will because there are greater things to come. Now, on to the first fishing report of the New Year.
Capt. Guy Focke reported a decent speckled trout bite in the upper end of Galveston Bay. His group of anglers landed several fish on both soft plastics and live shrimp under popping corks. The water became a little off-colored because of the recent rains, but the fish didn't seem to care.
Ben Endlich recently launched from Eagle Point Fishing Camp and headed into Dickinson Bay. He anchored up near a small cut on the bank of Salt Bayou that has a mix of sand and shell bottom. Using live shrimp under popping corks, Endlich allowed the tide to carry the bait across the cut, and the bite was on.
Endlich said, "At first it was all speckled trout, but then the redfish showed up. I even caught a bonus flounder." In all, Endlich reported catching more than 15-20 fish, only keeping enough for dinner, while releasing the rest.
Endlich suggested speaking with the folks over at Eagle Point before venturing into Dickinson Bay. He said, "There are a few shallow spots in this bay, and when the tide is low, navigating this area can become a challenge."
Saturday, I fished with Fred Walker and his sister Denise Walker. This is our second time to fish together this year. They keep their boat at the Galveston Yacht Marina, and our plans were to run into west Galveston Bay. The foggy conditions changed that, so we stayed close to the marina.
We tried to fish the back wall of the docks first, seeing if we could catch some flounder. After trying for 45 minutes to no avail, I said, "let's check out the boat docks near the ferry landing." My first cast I lost what I thought was a trout. I baited my hook with another live shrimp, and a couple pops of the cork produced anther strike, and I reeled in a speckled trout. The other two quickly changed over to popping corks, and we ended up catching 15 or so trout.
When the bite stopped, we moved into the harbor hoping for some flounder. We did not land any, but the fog had lifted some, so we decided to move towards Swan Lake by the Texas City Dike. After landing a few black drum, we called it a day. Sometimes your fishing trips don't go as planned, but it all worked out!
Rain chances creep back into the forecast for Monday and into Tuesday, ahead of our next front. Let's pray they're not as severe as the last storm system that swept across the island.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
