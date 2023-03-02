Well, I have to say the first-day crowd at the Houston Fishing Show was better than expected. It's always tough to gauge how successful the attendance might be, especially when you have to compete with the opening week of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
I was given the chance to place faces with names, as I met several of my column readers and contributors. That's always a plus.
I did have a couple of brief moments to wander around the show and check out the exhibitor booths. There are a wide variety of custom-made rods and new fishing lures being sold. There has been a return of freshwater guides to the show. There are also a couple of outfitters from Central America and Canada offering vacation fishing packages.
Recently, Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters fished with a group of anglers from Nebraska. Segall said, "The morning started off slow. The water was muddy, and there was very little tidal movement."
So, Segall, relying on his knowledge of the Surfside area, decided to change locations rather than sit and wait on the tide. That move was beneficial, as the group of "Cornhuskers" caught and kept three flounder, seven speckled trout, and numerous black drum and sheepshead. They also caught and released 10 redfish that fell just short of the legal size limit. Segall mentioned that everything was caught on live shrimp.
Amanda Steffen, owner of Port Mansfield Fishing and Hunting along with the Sunset Motel, reported that those anglers wading patches of grass are catching solid speckled trout. A few fish are within the slot limit of 17-23 inches, but most are over the maximum size.
Her husband/guide Capt. Matthew Steffen said, "The topwater bite is really good. The best catches are coming off the old reliable Mansfield Knocker."
A cold front should slide off the upper coast early in the morning. Winds will shift to the northwest today, and will be gusty early. Tides could drop to below-normal levels; it just depends on how long and hard the wind blows. This should be short-lived, as the winds return to a more easterly direction tomorrow.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
