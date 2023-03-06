It sure felt good to sleep in my own bed, and wake up with the smell of fresh salt air. Even when my wife and I travel, it’s usually along a coastline. Once the salt gets in your blood, it never gets old.

While I was away, not much on the fishing scene has changed. I received a report from Randy Garner. Garner and I met a little more than a year ago as I was walking the beach near Acapulco Village on the West End of Galveston. I haven’t heard from him in a while, but he came down to his house this past weekend and tried his luck in the surf. He started out throwing Fishbites.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

