It sure felt good to sleep in my own bed, and wake up with the smell of fresh salt air. Even when my wife and I travel, it’s usually along a coastline. Once the salt gets in your blood, it never gets old.
While I was away, not much on the fishing scene has changed. I received a report from Randy Garner. Garner and I met a little more than a year ago as I was walking the beach near Acapulco Village on the West End of Galveston. I haven’t heard from him in a while, but he came down to his house this past weekend and tried his luck in the surf. He started out throwing Fishbites.
Garner said, “We couldn’t buy a hit.” So, off to Big Daddy’s bait camp they went to purchase some live shrimp. He and his son then preceded to catch some large whiting. They then rigged up the big rods with a chunk of the whiting. A few minutes later, the drag on the reel screamed, and the fight was on. Garner landed a large bull red, which was released promptly.
Greg Hagerud fished by himself Saturday. Once again trying his luck in the Galveston Channel, he landed five big black drum. Sunday, he and his son Greg Jr. took off to fish the same spot. His young son caught and released seven large drum, then looked at his dad and said, “Daddy, I’m tired, can we go home?”
Those big drum put up a fight, especially for a young child. They also caught some undersized drum and redfish using live shrimp, dead shrimp and lures.
The Galveston jetties are still on fire with good numbers of large black drum being caught. The best action is coming off live crab. Seawolf Park anglers are also catching their fair share of drum.
Some speckled trout have been showing in and around Moses Lake. The best bite has been on live shrimp. There are black drum and sheepshead in the same general area.
I want to thank all who came out to the Houston Fishing Show. The city of Houston has changed so much since I’ve been gone. Every year it becomes more of a challenge just to drive in the city, not to mention the parking. It makes one appreciate the island life even more.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
