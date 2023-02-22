It appears that we'll be stuck with either foggy or cloudy conditions through Saturday.
Of course, the weather can't be perfect because, after all, it's the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo's Bar-B-Que Contest weekend. Usually it's downright cold and dreary, but this year it will be warm and cloudy. There'll be lots of cowgirls wearing shorts and boots this year, and cowboys in t-shirts.
Captains Derrick Greene and Bobby Hall reported that they've been catching quite a few large sheepshead, using live shrimp along the Galveston jetties. Greene said, "We're fishing the outside of the north jetty at the washout."
According to the captains, there are also some oversized black drum in the same area. Greene suggests trying to find some live crab, although fresh frozen crab will work, just not as effectively. The water on the channel side of the jetties is not in the best shape.
Capt. Theron Fisk reported the action on the Galveston jetties resembles a roller coaster ride. Fisk said, "The bite has been up and down. Some days are good, and other days, it's a grind. The weather and seas have been inconsistent." Fisk reported catching sheepshead with live shrimp and big black drum on live crab.
Capt. Mike Williams chimed in, saying one of the very best locations on the north Galveston jetty is a spot he has nicknamed "Mike Williams Rock." In describing this location, Williams said, "This area is about as large as a 100-lane bowling alley. In the middle of this alley is lane 50, and it's the only lane that has pins at the end. If you rolled a ball down any other lane, you would never hit a pin."
According to Williams, it's imperative that an angler fishing this location lines up correctly. You have to take into account the wind and current when anchoring your boat, so your baits end up "in lane 50, right where the pins should be."
Once you know you're on the spot, mark it on your GPS three times; also, get a good fix by using the triangulation method; Williams went on to say, "If you're out there and the boat next to you is catching fish every cast, and you're not, then the other boat is simply in the right lane."
I have a surf report, which has been far and few this year. Mark McDavid visited the newly remodeled Galveston Island State Park on Monday. McDavid said, "The park looks awesome." Of course, he just had to fish, and using dead shrimp, McDavid caught a cooler full of nice-sized whiting and one stingray.
Friday, I'll write about the upcoming Houston Fishing Show. I'm always excited to be part of this event.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
