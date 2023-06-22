If you read my last column, I wrote about summer-type storms that contain down-draft winds. Well, guess what?
Last night, a storm developed in north Houston, with severe damage to certain areas there, all caused by winds that were around 90 miles per hour. Just think of what could have happened if you were in a boat on the bay or Gulf and encountered this type of storm. It would not have been good.
I have always said, any type of storm that comes down from the north is not going to be good. They usually have strong winds within the leading edge of the system. This bears watching this year, especially when we have southwest winds.
Wednesday’s weather turned out much nicer than predicted, especially with the light winds early. Some nice catches of speckled trout came from West Galveston Bay and middle Galveston Bay. Capt. Erik Renteria went to work on them early and came back to the cleaning table with a little more than three limits of speckled trout.
If the winds lighten up, I’m sure there are anglers itching to get back offshore to catch red snapper. I’ll check with some captains over the next couple of days, and hopefully have a report for y’all.
The bay is going to be full of big race boats this weekend as the Outlaw Challenge returns to Galveston Bay. Beware, these boats will be cruising through Galveston Bay as a poker run is scheduled for Friday and Saturday with stops planned at Harborwalk Marina, Topwater Grill and Pier 6 restaurant.
There’s also an offshore fishing tournament Saturday and an inshore tournament Sunday. All boat races will be in Clear Lake on Friday, where a no-wake zone has been established.
I’m going to fish early Friday morning, then avoid the water for the rest of the weekend. I did fish Tuesday here in west Galveston Bay but didn’t do any good. Winds were strong and the water was off-colored, although we did find a few small trout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.