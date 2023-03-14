Well I''m not a superstitious person, but I do remember the groundhog predicating 6 more weeks of winter. I do believe the rodent got it right. In our neck of the woods, we'll see temperatures today climb to the mid 70's. Friday all that changes, as a cold front approaches the coastal waters.
Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters took out Curtis Mann and his grandson Kye, both from Kemah. Segall fishes the Surside area, and reported the conditions weren't the best. Despite the winds, Segall found some protected waters with rocky structure, adjacent too deep water. Segall said, "They caught a lot of fish, maybe 50 or so, but most of them were short from being keepers." All was not lost because Mann and his grandson boxed five sheepshead, one black drum, and four mangrove snapper. Segall's wife Deisy got in on the action by making one cast and landing an over sized black drum.
Capt. Juan Cruz braved the strong winds and found a stretch of protected water up in the northern reaches of Galveston Bay. Cruz said, "The water was dirty, but we still landed a few fish, all on live shrimp." They boxed 13 black drum, three speckled trout, and one redfish, also catching and releasing 4 over sized black drum. Cruz launched his boat in Baytown.
Capt. Jim Leavelle of Corpus Christi reported in from Baffin Bay, where they are used to the wind blowing. Leavelle said, "Changes were noted in our fishing pattern. We haven't been getting a good topwater bite till around noon. With the water temp almost 80 degrees, I would have thought the bite would have been early, but we caught the early morning fish on soft plastics." The midday bite on topwater lures was fantastic, with the fish viciously attacked the baits, according the guide. The trout are holding near drop offs adjacent to grass beds. The larger trout came during that midday bite.
I have some material that I've been trying to type up for a column, but fishing reports keep trickling in. I'm going to try to have them in print the next few days. Until then please continue to send in those reports and pictures to reel.report@galvnews.com. Thanks so much.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
