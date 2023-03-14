Well I''m not a superstitious person, but I do remember the groundhog predicating 6 more weeks of winter. I do believe the rodent got it right. In our neck of the woods, we'll see temperatures today climb to the mid 70's. Friday all that changes, as a cold front approaches the coastal waters.

Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters took out Curtis Mann and his grandson Kye, both from Kemah. Segall fishes the Surside area, and reported the conditions weren't the best. Despite the winds, Segall found some protected waters with rocky structure, adjacent too deep water. Segall said, "They caught a lot of fish, maybe 50 or so, but most of them were short from being keepers." All was not lost because Mann and his grandson boxed five sheepshead, one black drum, and four mangrove snapper. Segall's wife Deisy got in on the action by making one cast and landing an over sized black drum.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

