I was watching the news, as in the weather on a Houston station, that reported Houston has had eight or nine straight nights of temperatures above 80 degrees. This eclipses last year’s record of five.
I know when driving to Eagle Point in the mornings, the outside temp reading in my truck hovers around 83 degrees. The only saving grace from this heat has been the wind.
I have more reports to pass along: two from Galveston and one from Port Isabel.
Late Tuesday afternoon my phone rang, and it was Capt. Shannon LaBauve of Galveston Offshore on the other end. He was out at the jetties on an afternoon charter, I came to find out as we exchanged chit-chat. LaBauve said, “The wind laid down just enough to enjoy some small rod fishing with live bait up against the rocks, during my morning trip.”
LaBauve reported catching some speckled trout, slot reds and black drum. As we continued to talk, I found out his afternoon trip was for sharks, of which he said, “They’re thick.” Right in the middle of our conversation, he says, “I got to go, we have another shark on the line.” Now that’s a live report as it happened!
Robert Rodriguez of Galveston, who fished Offatts Bayou at night, said, “The bite was terrible Tuesday evening.” The first two hours of fishing produced not a single bite. Then almost back-to-back, he caught a 23-inch speckled trout and a redfish using small pinfish as bait. Thinking it was about to turn on, the bite shut off.
Capt. Lou Austin in Port Isabel said, “It’s been hot, hot, hot and windy. The best bite is occurring early in the morning or at night.” According to the long-time south Texas guide, speckled trout bite is best on live shrimp or small croaker fished under popping corks.
Anglers are concentrating their effort along Walt’s Bar, Long Bar and near the old causeway. Those anglers using shrimp are also landing a few sheepshead and black drum. Red snapper catches are still good offshore at the reefs. Boats slow trolling Russelures near the south jetty are finding a few kingfish and Spanish mackerel.
The live shrimp supplies have been very limited in the Galveston Bay area. I know that Eagle Point Fishing Camp in San Leon has live shrimp and croakers. On the West End of Galveston, Bait Daddys has live shrimp, croakers, piggy perch and mud minnows. I’ll keep giving updates on bait supplies.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
