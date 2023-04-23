The weekend was anything but conducive for good catches all around the bay. On a positive note, those who fished protected waters and grinded it out, as we say in the fishing world, did catch some fish.
I stopped at Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Saturday on my way to the Lighthouse Church in League City, and not much was going on. The water looked like coffee with creamer, and was choppy. Sunday wasn't much better with that east wind blowing.
Duain Cagle and his fishing buddy Nate McDuell stayed in the protected waters of Clear Lake. Cagle lives and keeps his boat on the lake, so he has some knowledge of the area. Despite the elements of the weather working against these two, they managed to catch their limit of redfish.
Cagle mentioned fishing the waters near South Shore Harbor. I'm fairly certain they used live shrimp as bait. My wife and I will be spending a few day at South Shore in May. I might just have to jump on Cagle's boat one morning for a quick trip in Clear Lake.
Capt. Juan Cruz found somewhat protected waters fishing the far northern end of Galveston Bay. I called to check on him and he said, "This east wind is making it tough to find some speckled trout."
According to Cruz, the water was choppy and off-colored. His anglers put in their time, and ended up catching a couple speckled trout, some black drum, a few redfish and one sheepshead. Everything came off life shrimp under popping corks.
Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters fished the Rip-N-Lips tournament Saturday out of Capt. Mark's Bastrop Marina with David and Debbie Simek and their grandson Kyle. Wind was blowing at least 25 miles per hour, but Segall being a veteran angler in this area, found some fish.
They weighed in some good redfish, flounder and a lone speckled trout to take third place overall. Segall received a plaque for second place captain. They ended up catching four flounder, four redfish, two black drum and one speckled trout for the day.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
