It was a gloomy start to the week as we observe the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. There’s a resemblance to the weather and how I feel. I do have a couple of fishing reports to pass on with mixed results.

Amanda Steffen, owner of Port Mansfield Fishing Charters and the Sunset Motel, reported anglers are catching plenty of speckled trout and redfish. For speckled trout, the key is finding the right school in order to box the legal slot fish of 17-23 inches. Lately, they’re too small or above the slot limit. Soft plastics lures in the LSU color combination are working best.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

