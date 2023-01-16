It was a gloomy start to the week as we observe the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. There’s a resemblance to the weather and how I feel. I do have a couple of fishing reports to pass on with mixed results.
Amanda Steffen, owner of Port Mansfield Fishing Charters and the Sunset Motel, reported anglers are catching plenty of speckled trout and redfish. For speckled trout, the key is finding the right school in order to box the legal slot fish of 17-23 inches. Lately, they’re too small or above the slot limit. Soft plastics lures in the LSU color combination are working best.
Capt. Mike Segall with Reel Threel Charters out of Freeport caught a mixed bag of fish. His anglers used live shrimp, and boxed speckled trout, redfish, flounder, black drum and a couple large croakers. He fished the back marshes of the intracoastal waterway and bays in the area of Surfside.
Robert Drew and his fishing partner Ivan Alvarado fished the south side of Clear Lake. They picked up seven redfish and one black drum using live shrimp under popping corks. Drew said, “The fish were scattered, not much tidal flow, and we saw very little bait in the water.”
The Clear Creek Environmental Foundation is hosting their annual clean-up on Feb. 11 from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Pre-cleanups begin on each Saturday and Sunday starting this Saturday prior to the official clean-up date. This all takes place at the FM 270 boat ramp on the League City side of the bridge.
If you would would like to volunteer your time and or boat for this worthwhile cause, call Mike Stone at 281-830-3419 or email clearcreekcleanup@gmail.com. Everything that finds its way into the upper end of Clear Creek eventually flows downstream to Clear Lake and then into Galveston Bay.
