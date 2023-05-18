We're two weeks away from the first of June and my official start of the summer fishing season.
Although the official calendar date is June 21, I know a lot of anglers are gearing up for the official start of the federal snapper season. I reached out to Capt. Greg Ball of Wave Dancer Charters for confirmation on the federal open and closing dates. Here's what I found out.
According to Ball, for the private recreational sector, not for charter, the federal season begins June 1. The state of Texas regulates this sector, and the closing date is determined by Texas Parks & Wildlife.
Ball said, "The season should run through the end of July, which is two months, or until TP&W feels their quota has been met." Remember, state waters, within 9 nautical miles from the beach, remain open year round, with a four-fish limit, as opposed to the two-fish limit in federal waters.
The federal charter-for-hire season will begin June 1 and will run until 12:01 a.m. Aug. 25. The minimum size for snapper in federal waters is 16 inches and in state waters is 15 inches. Remember if you're fishing for reef fish, near shore or offshore, you must have onboard a descending device or venting tool. One last thing, if you're chartering a boat, make sure it is federally permitted.
Capt. James Plaag of Silver King Adventures said, "Fishing has been good. We're catching limits of speckled trout both wading and drift fishing." According to the longtime Galveston Bay fishing guide, the fish have been under rafts of mullet. The fish have been hitting a variety of artificial baits: the topwater MirrOlure She Pups, MirrOlure Lil John's in clear glitter and Bass Assassin Sea Shads.
Galvestonian Robert Rodriguez fished early evening Wednesday in Offatts Bayou. Rodriguez said, "The bite was slow and the shrimp are small. The water in the bayou is green." Now, there was a huge gar swimming around the lights, which could have resulted in the lack of speckled trout, but he did catch one nice trout before calling it quits.
Fishing around Eagle Point still continues to be good. A mix of speckled trout and black drum are being caught by most anglers. Live shrimp is working best.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
