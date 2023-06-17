There's an old Kenny Loggins song named "The Heat Is On." This song fits the bill for Saturday, and into the new week.
We might see a little bit of relief from these extreme feel-like temperatures come Thursday, as the wind shifts back towards the east. Until then, get used to the heat.
Galvestonian Robert Rodriguez attended a Coastal Conservation Association presentation on tides and winds at Beerfoot Brewery this past Thursday. Rodriguez mentioned that the presentation was informative, and when he returned home late Thursday night, he decided to try his luck at fishing.
The wind was strong out of the south. He wasn't getting any bites, but Rodriguez said, "I changed the color of my lure, and it was game on." He only fished an hour or so, catching two slot reds, three small trout and one large trout going 25.5 inches in length.
Capt. Juan Cruz fished Friday with Ed Riddle, his son-in-law Matt Chea and Riddle's two young grandchildren Julian and Benji. This was an early Father's Day outing for these two, and it wasn't a disappointment.
Cruz ran to a location protected from the southwest wind, and found a stretch of decent water, meaning it wasn't off-colored. Using live shrimp, the youngsters started catching black drum, and they boxed their limit of 20 with help from their dad and grandpa. Cruz then put them on a few trout, one slot red and a bull red. A big fish fry is in store for Father's Day for this group.
Jason Witchet sent me a couple of reports. Last week, he and two of his fishing buddies went over to Louisiana and fished with Capt. Kevin Broussard of Cajun Paradise Charters. These three anglers absolutely loaded up on speckled trout.
Then, returning to Galveston and fishing out of the Yacht Marina, Witchet found some speckled trout in the channel. He kept his limit of five fish, and released four others, all more than 20 inches in length. Witchet mentioned that he used live shrimp and soft plastic lures.
From what I heard, a lot of anglers were on the water Saturday. If you were one of them, I could use your report, either good or not so good.
That tropical wave in the Atlantic will be something to be aware of later this coming week. Now is a good time to review your evacuation plan, just in case. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for tropical development as it moves west.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
