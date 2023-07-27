I don't know if anyone really noticed, but it hasn't felt as hot as it has been Wednesday. Maybe the humidity dropped just a bit, but don't worry, our hot and dry pattern will set back in this coming weekend.
Speaking of hot, how would you like to be in South Texas right now? They've been seeing temperatures above 100 degrees for a few weeks now. The fishing remains good, despite these extreme temperatures.
Capt. Reanna Starr of Baffin Bay Adventures reported that the conditions remain hot, dry and windy. The water temperature in Baffin Bay is currently a tad above 91 degrees, and tides have been running lower than normal. Starr says the area needs some rain, as the drought continues, but despite this, they're still catching fish.
According to the guide, grass beds where the water temperature is slightly cooler and the fish can hide from direct sunlight is where the fish are residing. The trout and redfish are seeking deeper grass beds where there's more tidal movement, thus more oxygen in the water.
Starr said, "The reds have been schooling up, cruising the grass flats or nestled up in the grass near sand pockets waiting to ambush a bait. Weedless spoons in gold or silver have been working great. If you're ever stranded on a deserted island, and you had only one lure, a spoon would be my choice."
The speckled trout are holding in the same structure as the reds. Starr said, "We're catching some really nice trout, both slot-size and over-sized, working light-colored lures over the grass beds and the sand pockets." Topwaters have been producing early, then the MirrOlure Lil John or soft plastic paddle tails have been best once the sun gets up above the horizon.
A word of advice from the guide: This time of year, the grass begins to die off and float. You should work your lure midway in the water column to avoid snagging the floating grass.
I'll get back to reporting on our fishing in the next column. If you're outside enjoying the nice weather, remember to drink plenty of water and use that sunscreen.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
