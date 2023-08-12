There's no other way to describe the fishing on Galveston Bay: it's, overall, slow.
Yes, there are some anglers who are finding some fish, but they're in the minority not the majority. Until something changes this weather pattern, fishing will be the same — slow.
Thursday, I persuaded Capt. Juan Cruz to go with me on an exploration trip. I needed to fill my boat up with gas, so I figured we could fish for a few hours. With the weather being so dry, I wanted to run up a bayou that is near Eagle Point. I've never really spent much time fishing it, but I thought maybe, just maybe, some fish were far up the bayou, with the salinity level being so high.
So, off we went, with the wind blowing 25 miles per hour. The bayou itself was really nice. It reminded me of some areas in Florida, minus the snook and tarpon. We stopped and fished areas that looked promising. Lots of bait was present — shad, mullet and shrimp — far from the opening to Galveston Bay.
We caught fish at every stop — mostly redfish and black drum, even ladyfish. We did catch a couple of trout, and it surprised me that we didn't catch more of them. The water was salty and green 15 miles up the bayou.
You may recall me mentioning the name Ivan Alvarado in some of my reports. Alvarado fished frequently with Robert Drew. Well, his cousin, 18-year-old Dylan Acosta, decided to fish the Spillway Park off Bayshore Drive in San Leon. With the high winds, the young man probably didn't have any expectation of catching a fish.
Well guess what? He did catch a fish, a red tagged Coastal Conservation Association STAR redfish, but he wasn't registered in the tournament. So, a quick photo ensued and the fish was promptly released. I'll be fishing further upstream as long as it stays dry.
Thomas McKee, a youngster that I take fishing now and then, sent me a picture with him holding up a big redfish. The fish was caught on the San Leon shoreline not far from the spillway where their vacation home is located.
This just goes to show you, even when fishing is slow, there's always something that might be willing to get caught. This is his last week in Texas before he has to head back to his home state for the start of school.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
