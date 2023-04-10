I just want to thank all the readers that reached out and wished me a Happy Easter. My Easter was good, and our family gathered Sunday afternoon to break bread and for a small Easter egg hunt for my two nieces.
We don’t gather as often as we should, because “life” gets in the way. I think sometimes we all need to push “life” aside and spend time with our loved ones.
So, as far as fishing reports, it’s the same song and dance. The captains over at Wave Dancer Charters found good action on sheepshead and keeper black drum using small rods and live shrimp fished up tight to the jetty rocks. When they set out their big rods, the anglers on the charters enjoyed catching over-sized black drum and sheepshead.
As far as the rest of Galveston Bay, which encompasses a huge area, scattered catches of speckled trout have been reported. I talked to Gage Fowlkes on Sunday night. I’ve fished with several times before he went off to college. He was home for Easter break and took some time to fish the waters around Eagle Point and up north in Tabbs Bay.
His report was fair saying, “We caught fish in both locations, but just not in any big numbers.” The biggest fish was one right at 25 inches, but the majority of what they caught were just keepers. The fish were taken on artificial lures while wading and drifting from the boat.
Those anglers using live bait fared better, with mixed boxes of sheepshead, black drum, redfish and speckled trout. The fish are holding on any type of structure, old pier pilings, rocks and over hard shell reefs.
Now that Easter is over, what can we expect? First the rains that fell north of Houston and the runoff from it have filled up to pool level in both Lake Conroe and Lake Livingston. So the dams have increased their outflow, and all this fresh water will make its way into Galveston Bay. This fresh water will push the fish south, towards the middle of Galveston Bay.
Just how much fresh water will determine how far they fish get pushed. Have we seen our last “cold front” of the year? I don’t think we have, as another front is expected sometime this coming weekend. Enjoy the couple days of sunshine on tap for this week.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
