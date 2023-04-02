All last week, the wind seemed like it never wanted to stop blowing. Well, that wasn't the case. The wind finally laid down. There was some patchy fog earlier, and it kind of lingered throughout the morning in spots.

Saturday, the Galveston Yacht Marina was busy. The Turningpoint Gulf Coast Drum Tournament for the Physically Challenged was taking place. You could not have asked for better weather conditions. Approximately 45 anglers were paired with volunteer boat captains in search of big black drum and whatever other fish decided to take a bait.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

