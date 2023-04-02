All last week, the wind seemed like it never wanted to stop blowing. Well, that wasn't the case. The wind finally laid down. There was some patchy fog earlier, and it kind of lingered throughout the morning in spots.
Saturday, the Galveston Yacht Marina was busy. The Turningpoint Gulf Coast Drum Tournament for the Physically Challenged was taking place. You could not have asked for better weather conditions. Approximately 45 anglers were paired with volunteer boat captains in search of big black drum and whatever other fish decided to take a bait.
After I came back in from showing Fred Walker and his sister-in-law around west Galveston Bay, I decided to stop and check in on the catches. I'm very happy to report that almost every angler registered caught fish. Of course, some did better than others, but a lot of black drum and bull reds were taken, along with sheepshead, slot reds and keeper sized drum.
I ran into Justin Doby and Jeffrey Pucciarello and their angler Stevie DeArmond, who reeled in 11 big drum and one 29.5-inch keeper drum weighing around 13.5 pounds. Needless to say, she had a great time like everyone else.
Robert Drew ran over to east Galveston Bay armed with live shrimp and Gulps, but reported the bite as being slow. The first stop was at Hanna's Reef, where they never caught a fish. Drew then moved over towards Smith Point, landing three keeper black drum and breaking off one bull red.
My West End surf angler Dahna Hull was happy the wind laid down, and was excited to hit what she thought would be a calm clean surf. That wasn't the case, as it was fairly rough and muddy.
She put out one surf rod baited with cut mullet, and within 15 minutes she caught and released a 40-inch bull red. The rest of the morning was spent fighting off the hardheads and gafftop, which seemed to like the mullet.
Hull said, "The whiting were biting on dead shrimp, but little else." Hull could see the clean water line, but it never got closer than several hundred yards out.
Joe and Pattie Holecek fished from Eagle Point Fishing Camp and went to an area where I've been catching fish, but only landed two under-sized reds. They took advantage of the calm water and ran over to the gas wells. Using live shrimp pinched in half, they finally found some keeper black drum and one slot red.
Holecek said, "The only way we could get bit was to fish the halved shrimp on the bottom."
Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife Addie had similar results. The duo ended up in the gas wells fishing shrimp on the bottom, catching black drum and one keeper red. They also released five over-sized drum and one bull red during their outing.
Hate to say this, but the weather next week doesn't look promising. We shall see if the forecast hold true.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.