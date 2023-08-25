Capt. Taylor Borel, Capt. Theron Fisk, Trenton Fisk, Johnny Nash and Capt. Colton St. Clair show off some of their red snapper caught during a fun day fishing offshore of Galveston aboard the Instagator.
Capt. Juan Cruz caught this keeper red while fishing in Dickinson Bayou.
Scott Butler landed this redfish during the Cast and Blast event in Texas City.
Hudson Wheat holds up a 10-pound blue catfish that he caught in Clear Creek near League City.
Bobby Martin of Bayou Vista caught and released this 27-inch speckled trout near the Coast Guard station on Galveston with a free lined live shrimp.
Cousins, Alexander Gray and Sonny and Jamison Brandon had a fantastic day catching these snapper and dolphin along with a variety of other fish offshore off Galveston at the Clay Piles.
Frank Pfeiffer, his son Andrew, and grandson Maverick caught these keeper speckled trout at the north Galveston jetty.
Not only is it about harvesting birds, but it's more social, as hunters gather in lawn chairs or on the tailgate of a truck and swap stories. It's also become a family gathering event, much like a reunion that includes friends.
The dove regular season dates in Texas are as follows:
• North zone: Sept. 1-Nov. 13, then Dec. 17-Jan. 1.
• Central zone: Sept. 1-Oct. 30, then Dec. 17-Jan. 15.
• South zone: Sept. 14-Oct. 30, then Dec. 17-Jan. 22.
• Special white-winged dove days: Sept. 2-4 and Sept. 9-11.
I reached out to Captains Bink Grimes and Jim West, both of whom run hunts for doves, and asked their opinion on how the season opener is shaping up. Both replied with the answer: "It's looking so-so."
Conditions are dry, and the numbers are down from last year. West is pumping some water into his fields, praying that this will increase the numbers.
Capt. Jeff Larson, on the other hand, runs a hunting lodge in "Old Mexico" and they're having the best season on doves in two years. Larson said, "Instead of going through one case of shells a hunt, we're going through two cases."
Their season opened Aug. 11, and Larson offers an all-inclusive three-day dove hunt package. He provides round-trip transportation from the Harlingen airport to his lodge in San Fernando, Mexico.
Package cost is $1,450 per hunter, and includes lodging, meals, gun rental, licenses, bird retrieval and beer. The only added expense is shells and tip. Larson has been hunting in Mexico for years. If you're interested, shoot me an email at reel.report@galvnews.com, and I'll pass along his contact information.
Just a reminder, red snapper season in federal waters remains open for recreational anglers only. Texas has yet to set a closing date, or at least I haven't seen or heard of a closing date.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
