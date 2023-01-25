I mentioned in a previous column that this winter's weather has been very unusual. Tuesday confirmed that with the damaging storms, which spawned a tornado. Severe thunderstorms in the winter? Unheard of, as far back as I can remember.
Once the storm system cleared out, skies cleared and the air temperature dropped. It even snowed in some areas of Texas. We don't have to worry about snow, but winter isn't over yet. Some of our coldest temperatures have come in February.
Speaking of cold temperatures, Capt. Mike Williams sent me an email mentioning something he calls "The Ice Tray Effect." This is when the shallow water of a given bay system cools the fastest with a passing cold front. Likewise, the same bay will warm the fastest as the air temperature rises and the sun shines on that body of water.
Of all the bays that make up the Galveston Bay complex, West Bay is the shallowest. Williams feels that's the reason why trout anglers find success fishing for speckled trout in West Bay during the dead of winter.
A lot of trout are caught by boaters drifting near reefs, cuts and water color changes. Anglers do well throwing small soft plastic baits in purple with a chartreuse tail and strawberry with a white tail. Of course, a live shrimp fished under a popping cork will work, too, if you can find live shrimp.
I fished with Williams in West Bay back in the 80s when a layer of ice was on the floor of the boat, and, yes, we caught fish.
Monday, I fished with my longtime customer and friend Allan Stubblefield. Capt. Juan Cruz called me the night before my trip and said, "I already have bait in my live well that was left over the other day." So I told Stubblefield that Cruz offered his boat and we'd meet up north in Baytown. We launched at about 6:45 a.m., and it didn't take long for the wind to pick up.
Most of the small bays were off-colored, but we did find one stretch of fishable water and caught lots of small trout, but only a handful of keepers. Over that same piece of shell, we kept 10 big sheepshead and one black drum. We threw live shrimp under popping corks.
I have a feeling that with all the rain from Tuesday's storm, this area will be affected by the freshwater runoff for a few days. It will not be enough to run the fish from this area.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
