Enjoy today, because Friday will be a washout. I've been busy rearranging my schedule because of these winds.
This is a good time to organize your tackle, restring line on your reels, or just sit in front of a television and watch March Madness, the NCAA basketball tournament.
Mike Williams chimed in and said, "Forty-six years ago, Mike Blackwood was wading a spot in Baffin Bay and caught a 13-pound, 9-ounce speckled trout." Blackwood's trout was caught on a Cotton Cordell Redfin in a black back, orange belly and gold side color pattern.
At the time, Williams was a field tester for MirrOlure, and his all-time favorite was the 51M series, which features the line tied in the nose of the bait. His favorite color pattern was a hot pink back and belly with silver sides, known as the 51M SHP. According to the longtime guide, the largest trout he ever caught in March weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces, which fell prey to a silver Johnson Sprite spoon.
Williams said, "The best lesson I learned a field tester was that big trout have no idea what year a lure was made. All those legendary classic lures that worked in 1975 will work in 2023; you just have to throw them."
Capt. Mike Cacciotti fished a family of four Thursday, trying to find protected waters in upper Galveston Bay. Using live shrimp under popping corks, they managed to land six speckled trout, five black drum, a redfish and one gafftop. Conditions certainly weren't the best.
Capt. Matt Steffen of Port Mansfield Fishing and Hunting Charters said, "We've had our ups and downs this week."
According to the guide, the sheepshead bite is good along the jetties. The black drum bite is strong, too, with both species falling for live shrimp. As far as speckled trout, when the winds aren't really bad, popping corks rigged with soft plastics and live shrimp have been catching some fish.
Steffan said, "The early week cold front kept most anglers off the water, and this coming weekend isn't much better."
You might just need to break out those pants and jackets this weekend. More on the cool down in the next column.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
Love your reports. Keep the insights and outlook coming!
