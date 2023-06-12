The other day, I received a fishing report from Capt. Tag Anderson. Anderson fishes out of Oak Island located on the east side of Trinity Bay.
Lately, he's been finding schools of speckled trout working shell reefs in the open bay, throwing Down South soft plastic lures. When the trout bite slows, they've been chasing schools of big redfish. These reds are all over-sized, but they're fun on light tackle.
Now you might be asking yourself, how does one find open-water fish? When I say open-water fish, I mean fish that are just in the middle of the bay, where's there's no structure to target, like rocks, wells or old pier pilings.
Capt. Mike Williams chimed in and said, "The best way to find fish in the open water is by looking for slicks." Slicks are created by fish that are feeding. As the fish forage on shrimp and small-bait fish like glass minnows, they regurgitate small particles and oils from the bait they're feeding upon through their mouth and gills. The oils then float to the surface, creating a "slick."
Most well seasoned guides, according to Williams, can "smell out" feeding fish. Some can even differentiate the species of fish from the scent of the slick. Williams said. "If you're downwind of a slick. you'll notice a sweet smell in the air, like a freshly cut lawn, or watermelon."
Fishing slicks isn't as easy as one may think. You have to differentiate an "old slick" from a "new slick." "A new slick starts out small, like the size of a basketball hoop," said Williams. These slicks expand, as they become larger because of the wind and tide. The larger the slick. the older it is. Your odds are greatly increased by fishing smaller slicks. According to Williams, a seasoned fisherman can track the movement of fish using his eyes and sense of smell.
Now, how do you approach an area where fish are feeding? Williams said. "Begin far upwind of the slick, and let the boat drift towards it as you cast. Once you hook up on a fish, you can try to anchor up, or continue to drift through the area. Once past the fish, where you're no longer catching any, slowly idle or troll back around the area, making a wide berth so you don't go through the fish, and set up for another drift."
Catching fish is more than just casting out a line and waiting for a bite. Sometimes, it involves using your senses in order to be successful.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
