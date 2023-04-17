The weather Sunday was beautiful. The only exception, if you're an angler, was the wind. It blew preety much all day, but it did lay down towards the afternoon. Outside air temperature was prefect, although a bit chilly if you weren't in the sun.
Capt. Jeff Larson from Seadrift, which is along the mid-coast, sent in an extensive fishing report from his home waters. He started out by saying "The trout bite has really turned on this past week. A lot of fish over 25 inches have been caught and released, some even have spawned out."
Larson feels that the trout population wasn't in as bad shape after the freeze of 2021 as reported. He bases this off all the fish and the size of the speckled trout being caught by those anglers wading the shallows.
At night Larson's pier is loaded with speckled trout, swimming in his newly installed green lights. Most of the fish are schoolies, 17 inches and smaller, but he reports, "There's plenty of them."
When Larson is not chasing speckled trout, he'll be in the back lakes and along the marsh in his air boat chasing redfish and black drum. According to Larson, "Some of the most exciting fish is watching a school of reds or black drum tailing in the skinny water."
If those fish don't cooperate, there has been plenty of big gafftop in the open water. Larson is one of the few guides that will keep them for table fare.
Larson said, "I've fished with people from all over the world. A few years back, one group of anglers from Australia caught their limit of trout early that morning. Well, just for fun I decided to 'chase the birds' working in the open bay. There was a bunch of big gafftop under them, and those anglers wanted a few of them to eat. The next morning, they met me at the dock for their second trip and said, 'We just want to catch gafftop.' These anglers took their catch to a local restaurant the night before, and all agreed that gafftop were better tasting."
Larson said, "From that point forward, I've let those customers of mine keep them, if they want to. Many of them call me back saying, 'They were actually have a good taste to them.'"
Larson's favorite fish to eat is a sheepshead, and I'll agree with him, although I do like black drum just as well. The only downfall on a sheepshead is the filleting process, but once you get it down, it's really not that hard.
I fished Monday, and the bite was decent. I'll give a more elaborated report in the next column. Until then enjoy this nice stretch of weather.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
