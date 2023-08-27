The last couple of days have been brutal, that is heat-wise. Despite the air temps, fishing has been good in most places.
Maybe, just maybe, we'll see a slight drop in the temperature with increased cloud cover Monday. Winds will be out of the north/northeast, and Monday night, our rain chances are at 70 percent. All of us could use some rain.
Capt. Sammy Orlando of Fish409 Guide Service has been fishing in west Galveston Bay and doing quite well. The past two days, he has been finding some solid specked trout.
Friday's catch for two anglers consisted of them landing 30 trout. Now, of course, they only boxed 10 of them — the legal limit — and released the others. The following day, Orlando fished with A.J. Gonzales and Hunter Pearson, and landed on the fish again. All were caught on live croakers. Orlando is just one of many anglers who caught fish in west bay over the weekend.
At Eagle Point, Capt. Juan Cruz fished with Jack Tolan, Ethan Flowers and Austin Flowers. Using live shrimp under corks, these three anglers boxed 10 speckled trout and a few keeper drum.
Cruz said, "We fished the gas wells and caught lots of fish. Many of the trout were close to being 15 inches, but we had to move from well to well, before landing on the right school. The shrimp are big, so I broke them in half, but it didn't matter, the trout still ate them."
On the beachfront, there were a few catches of speckled trout. Most of the catches happened early in the morning. With the temps being so warm, those trout should hold in surf, unless we get a sudden drop in the water temperature. That is probably not going to happen anytime soon.
I haven't heard much from Capt. Tony Gonzalez the past couple of weeks; he and his wife lost a longtime friend Anne Howard, and they've been busy helping out with the funeral arrangements, which kept him off the water. Now that all this is behind him, Gonzalez returned to fishing and reported a good catch.
Gonzalez said, "The water finally returned after weeks of low tide, and so did the fish." On a recent trip, his anglers landed 20 speckled trout and four reds. My condolences to the loss of your friend.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
