One question that always comes up in discussion from time to time, is what constitutes a passenger for hire?
"Passenger for hire" is defined as a passenger for whom consideration is contributed as a mandatory condition of the charter. Now you might be asking, "what's consideration?"
"Consideration," means an economic benefit and includes payments of money or donation of fuel, food, beverage or supplies. If the contribution is a requirement, the vessel is operating as a passenger vessel and requires a Coast Guard credentialed operator.
The reason I brought this subject up is because many times I see and hear an angler with a boat say to a friend or acquaintance, "I'll take you fishing, if you chip in for gas and bait." That in itself would be considered a "charter" because there's a condition on taking that person fishing.
Now, if that person volunteered to pitch in to offset the cost of the trip to the boat owner, that would not be considered a charter. I suggest you use your words wisely not to get caught in the trap of, is that person you're taking fishing a "passenger for hire?"
The Annual Texas Parks and Wildlife Crab Trap Cleanup will run Feb. 17-26. All crab traps, commercial or not, must be removed from the bays prior to Feb. 17. Those left during the closure may be be removed by any boater or angler who fins them.
There is a scheduled volunteer clean up day Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. until noon. For more information contact Holy Grand at 361-825-3993 or go to crabtrap@tpwd.texas.gov.
The Yachty Gras boat parade in Clear Lake is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 11. If you're interested in participating in the parade, you must register online at yachtygras.com/register/. There's a mandatory captains meeting 10 a.m. Feb. 11, so register before then.
Of course you can travel down to the Kemah Boardwalk and watch all the festivities from land. I've been part of this parade in the past, and it's always a good time.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
