Well, the forecast held true Tuesday, as fog blanketed the coast early. The sun peeked through the fog throughout the remainder of the day. More of the same can be expected today with a increase in wind speed from the south/southwest.
Rocky Handrich of Rocky’s Guide Service said, “The water is off-colored in the northern area of Galveston Bay due to the runoff from recent rains.” He’s been throwing soft plastic lures instead of live shrimp and catching speckled trout while drifting the upper bays.
According to Handrich, the fish he’s catching are scattered, landing one or two fish each drift. Some of the anglers fishing in the same area are having better success throwing live shrimp under popping corks. Live bait anglers are also catching some black drum and sheepshead, along with a red or two.
On a recent trip to the Galveston jetties, Jason Witchet and Steve Ingram boxed a limit of reds, seven sheepshead and eight black drum. There was no mention of bait used, but I would assume Witchet had live shrimp in the boat.
Capt. Lou Austin of Port Isabel said, “Fishing is back to a normal pattern. Speckled trout are being caught on the edges of deeper water.” According to Austin, sheepshead are plentiful around the jetties and the old causeway pilings. Redfish have been active on the east side of the bay. They’re roaming around in small schools. Bull reds up to 45 inches are being caught in the surf and at the jetties.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported catches of whiting, bull reds, large black drum and keeper black drum. The pier is lighted and stays open 24 hours, weather permitting. The pier has frozen bait, but if you want some live or fresh dead, pick it up before going onto the pier. There’s bait camps on 61st Street.
When will more seasonable temperatures return to the coast? More on this in the next column.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
