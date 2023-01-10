Well, the forecast held true Tuesday, as fog blanketed the coast early. The sun peeked through the fog throughout the remainder of the day. More of the same can be expected today with a increase in wind speed from the south/southwest.

Rocky Handrich of Rocky’s Guide Service said, “The water is off-colored in the northern area of Galveston Bay due to the runoff from recent rains.” He’s been throwing soft plastic lures instead of live shrimp and catching speckled trout while drifting the upper bays.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

