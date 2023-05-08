It seems as if that I've been running and gunning the past few days. I could use a bit of a break, and it looks like that could happen this week.
The weather forecast for Tuesday has a high chance of rain and thunderstorms. In fact, there's a 50/50 chance of thunderstorms along the coast all week. I didn't expect rain for Sunday, but it held off long enough for fish to be caught.
I fished this past Saturday with Barry Lofton and his dad Dewey Lofton of Louisiana. This was the first time for Barry's dad to fish Galveston Bay. When we left out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp, the winds were blowing out of the east/northeast much harder than predicted.
Our first stop was along the shoreline, and after 30 minutes or so with no bites, it was time to move. We headed out into the open bay to a rock groin where I've been catching fish. The water was choppy, the tide was coming in hard, but the clarity was good.
After getting the boat properly situated, we began catching a few fish. The bite wasn't fast and furious, but at the end of the morning, the Loftons boxed a decent catch of speckled trout, black drum, a couple of sheepshead, and Dewey Lofton topped the morning off by landing a upper slot red. We threw live shrimp under popping corks.
Capt. Mark Leaseburge took a break from setting up a newly purchased RV that he and his family are keeping at Eagle Point to do a little solo fishing. Leaseburg, who recently became a father to a beautiful baby girl, hasn't had much time to fish.
Well, he didn't need much time to catch his limit of speckled trout. He and his wife Leisa enjoyed a fresh fish dinner. There's no better way to break in an RV than the smell of freshly cooked fish.
Capt. Derrick Greene of In The Zone Charters has been out along the jetty rocks the past couple fo days. Saturday, he and his anglers returned to the docks at the Galveston Yacht Marina with 11 redfish, a mix of black drum and sheepshead, one nice-sized speckled trout, and a couple small sharks.
On Sunday, the seas kicked up because of the storms, but Greene put in the effort to get his group on a catch of bull reds before the storms hit.
Speaking of storms, the weather held off long enough Sunday so we could have a small service in remembrance of Ryan McLelland. Some of his ashes were spread at Eagle Point Fishing Camp, the place where I first met Ryan when he was a young teenager. I was honored to play a part in this memorial service.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
