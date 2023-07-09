Saturday turned out much nicer then expected, except for a brief pop-up storm that developed over Galveston Bay. Then Sunday, the dreaded winds from the southwest blew at a fair clip, eliminating some areas of the bay that were productive Saturday.
Robert Drew decided to try his hand at beating the heat and launched from Eagle Point Fishing Camp late Friday night. Once out into the bay, Drew turned his boat to port, and went up the shoreline towards Kemah. He and Ivan Alvarado found a pier with their lights on, and caught speckled trout for a steady two hours.
Around midnight, the tide changed, and according to Drew, the sand trout moved in. They continued to fish for another hour and called it a night at 1 a.m.. All the fish were caught on soft plastic lures and the old fashioned speck rigs. The largest trout was around 16 inches, with a lot of the fish just short of the legal limit.
Capt. Juan Cruz and I both had trips over the weekend. Cruz decided to stay away from the crowds and ran up north into Tabbs Bay. Using live shrimp under popping corks, they found some large sheepshead and a few black drum.
Cruz then ran even further north, along the rocks of the Galveston ship channel, hoping to find some redfish. His anglers boxed a few more black drum before being chased off the water by a storm.
I fished with John Hart, Kelly Hostetter, his daughter Tori Hoperich and her husband Clayton. I fished Hart and Hostetter before, running Hart's boat and showing them some areas around Eagle Point. This time, they wanted to learn some new areas to fish. Since they keep their boat in Clear Lake, I decided to take them up towards Trinity Bay.
Our first stop yielded a couple black drum, but little else. The water was low and off-colored. So, I continued to head north, and found some better water closer to the channel near a rock shoreline. There, using live shrimp under popping corks, we boxed a couple large sheepshead, more black drum and redfish. Tori landed her biggest to date.
I then decided to make our way back to Eagle Point just as a large storm moved into the bay. We were able to avoid it, stopping to fish in a couple of places, catching a few more fish before heading back to the dock.
This is the time of the year to watch for the development of daytime storms. They can form rather fast. Always have a plan of action, and seek shelter if possible, especially if the storm contains lightning.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
