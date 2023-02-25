Fog, fog and more fog, but it didn't hinder the fish catching. The only problem is running your boat. Yes a GPS definitely helps, but you still can't see what's in front of you, until you're very close to the object.
I witnessed a couple of anglers zooming up on us. Thankfully they shut down, but not until they got too close, in my humble opinion. I just don't understand the need for speed, especially in restricted visibility conditions.
Friday, I fished with Jimmy Gore, his wife Elizabeth and their two children Opal and Jacob. We left from Eagle Point Fishing Camp in dense fog. Visibility was less than 1/16 of a mile, which kept me pinned to the shorelines.
Immediately on our first stop, we landed three fish: a big sheepshead and two black drum. Then the bite stopped. We moved around to no avail. The fog lifted briefly to where we had 1/8 of a mile visibility, so I ran towards April Fool Point. I still couldn't muster a bite.
The tide was moving in and peaked around noon. I told them, "I don't think the fish will bite until 11 a.m.," and just like clock work, they finally cooperated a little. Gore's wife landed her personal best red going 28 inches, and the children caught some big sheepshead.
Around 12:30 p.m. they called it a day. During the outing, I found out that Gore's wife was a former rodeo cowgirl, and a world champion at that!
Capt. Juan Cruz fished out of Baytown with Al Aguirre and his stepson Mark Galvan. They boxed eight speckled trout, and a few black drum and sheepshead, all on live shrimp fished under popping corks.
Cruz said, "The water clarity is decent and the best bite was after 11 a.m." It's funny how fish react to the beginning and ending of a tide. A lot of times, that's when they bite the best.
Capt. Derrick Greene had a great catch of big black drum Friday. Greene said, "As quick as you could bait up a hook and cast out, one would hit the bait." His four anglers caught a more than 30 of them, all on live crab fishing the outside of the north Galveston jetty. This is the first big catch of black drum I've heard of this year.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
