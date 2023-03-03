Day 2 of the Houston Fishing was another good one. More of my loyal readers stopped by the Eagle Point Fishing Camp booth to introduce themselves. I really appreciate the outpouring of support.
My seminar went well, I thought. It's not easy to speak to a group of anglers about fishing because their skill level can range from a novice to an experienced angler. My next seminar is 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
I received a report from Capt. Jim Leavelle of Corpus Christi. The first time I met Leavelle was at a Houston Fishing Show in 1990, if I recall correctly. Anyway, Leavelle said, "The warm temperatures have caused the waters of Baffin Bay to warm rapidly, and it has changed our fish-catching pattern."
According to the guide, the big-fish bite has slowed, and the smaller-sized speckled trout have become more aggressive. The hard east southeast winds muddied up the water along a big stretch of shoreline. Leavelle mentioned he has to make some longer runs to find the clear water.
Now the good news in all this is the winter long johns, and heavy jackets have been put away. Leavelle said, "We're wearing lightweight shirts and lathering on sunscreen. This cool front that just pushed off the coast might cool the water air and water temperature just enough to kick off a great topwater lure bite."
My neighbors at the fishing show are Capt. "Cajun" Phil Broussard and his son Kevin, who fish Lake Calcasieu in Louisiana. I couldn't have asked for better neighbors, and now the Broussards will be reporting in from our neighboring state.
Right now, according to the guides, their fishing is all about redfish. Limits of redfish from the lake are pretty much the norm. The fish are being caught on live shrimp fished under a 4 Horseman popping cork.
Thursday night, Tarrant County got hit pretty hard with a line of severe thunderstorms, hail, a few tornados and heavy rains. The rain that fell will run into the Trinity River and make its way toward the coast.
I'm going to keep an eye on the water level in Lake Livingston. It's going to be interesting to see how much water might be released from the dam. All the water released runs into Galveston Bay.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.