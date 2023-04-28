Who really knows how much rain we'll see this coming Saturday? I've been watching the forecast and I've decided that the experts have no clue. My reason is twofold, one is for the anglers, and the second is because I'm helping my wife Saturday with her booth at the Sea Isle Art and Craft Show, which is at the park. Rain will really put a damper on this event. No rain or rain, if you're planning on fishing, it's going to blow.
Chris Williams snuck out of work early Wednesday afternoon. Knowing the winds might be a nuisance, he and Kevin Ricks decided to pull the boat to Galveston and launch from Galveston Bait and Tackle on the island. Right away, near the causeway bridge, they found a few "working birds" and quickly began catching fish. The only problem, the birds were working over gafftop, not the speckled trout they hoped to find. On their way to the east, these two anglers stopped between the causeway and the railroad bridge but only caught one stingray. They decided to try Swan Lake but nixed that idea as the water was too choppy, so they ran back towards the south shoreline of West Galveston Bay. Good thing they did, because they found some fairly decent speckled trout. The sun was setting fast and Williams decided to make another move towards the north, They stopped and fished near Greens Lake, finding a few more specs(speckled trout), and a keeper-size black drum. Right before dark, on their way back to the causeway via the intracoastal, Williams had a hunch and stopped at a favorite spot of his near Harborwalk. A quick limit of reds was taken, before calling it quits. Williams said, "All in all it was a good day despite the winds."
Buddy McCraig a slip customer at Eagle Point Fishing Camp waited until the afternoon to head out into the bay. Thinking the winds would have dropped off a bit, that wasn't the case. Winds actually picked back up, pinning him to the protected shoreline between Eagle Point and April Fool Point. Using Carolina-rigged live shrimp, McCraig caught some black drum and one small redfish. He said, "The bite was slow, steady, and it was windy!"
This Saturday in LaPorte Texas is the 67th Sylvan Beach Festival featuring carnival rides, food vendors, arts and crafts and live entertainment(music). and much more. This is a family-friendly event, and it all starts at 9:00 a.m. To purchase tickets or information visit sylvanbeachfestival.com.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
