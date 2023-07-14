We are definitely stuck in a rut, when it comes to this weather.
It’s the same song and dance, with winds from the south/southwest 10-15 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Combine that with air temperatures along the coast in the low 90s, and it makes it feel downright hot outside after 10 a.m.
It seems like right at sunrise the wind backs off a little, but that doesn’t last long. Those anglers wading the shorelines of our bays are having the best action. West Galveston Bay has been coughing up some nice trout by those wading and using live croakers as bait.
Over in Trinity Bay, Capt. Tag Anderson of Oak Island Fishing Adventures repeated much of the same sentiment as most anglers right now. “The southwest winds are killing us,” Anderson said.
Anderson mentioned that there are some good fish over deep shell, but the winds and water conditions have kept them from fishing in this area. He did say that they’re still catching some decent speckled trout early before the sun gets up and shines on the shoreline. Anderson said, “That bite doesn’t last long, then it becomes a grind.”
Over at Eagle Point, these winds don’t bode well for fishing the open water. Anglers that can find protected waters are catching a few fish. Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife Addie ran out early the other morning to the gas wells, and caught a few speckled trout. Cruz said, “The water was sandy green, and the bite didn’t last long; once the wind came up, it was over.”
Albert “Buddy” McCaig fished protected areas outside of Eagle Point, and reported catching some small trout and a few black drum.
Offshore of Galveston, Capt. Shannon LaBauve said, “We’re still scratching out limits of red snapper, running 50-plus miles out. The fish are holding over wrecks and rocks.” Some charters are coming back in with snapper, but short of their legal limit of fish for a six-man group. Seas, according to the captain, have been running 3 feet, which makes for long boat rides.
The federal and state water shrimp season reopens Saturday, 30 minutes after sunset. Fishing behind shrimp boats that are anchored and recently culled their catch can make for some exciting action. We just need the winds and seas to lay down.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
