Will our weather ever straighten up? The first week of May was close to excellent; now that we've closed the book on the second week, it's been anything but excellent.
I've always said, "God has a way of protecting what he created." Adverse weather doesn't usually equate to good catches and keeps a lot of anglers off the water.
Capt. Jeff Larson of Seadrift reported in on the middle coast. Larson primarily fishes west Matagorda Bay to San Antonio Bay. Larson said, "Thankfully we're coming off this past full moon. It was a challenge to get them to bite, but not impossible."
Larson's tactic to fishing during a full moon is to look at the solar tables, and fish either in the middle of the day or around sunset. I will add during a full moon, you can catch them early in the morning, but the bite usually stops once the sun breaks over the horizon. It doesn't happen all the time, but more often than not, it does. Then, you have to wait for the mid-day bite, like Larson mentioned.
Now for his catches — the tides have been running higher than normal, so he's finding redfish and black drum in the back lakes. Trout catches have been slow, but should rebound quickly once the wind and weather settles, according to the guide.
Capt. Reanna DeLaCruz of Baffin Bay Adventures said, "The fishing has been great. It's been hot, humid and windy, along with some scattered thunderstorms, nothing out of the norm for Baffin Bay." DeLaCruz mentioned that many anglers have shed their waders for long pants. The water temperature has bumped up to 84 degrees.
According to the guide, the morning bite on topwaters has been great over grass beds, drop offs and around the rocks. Once the sun comes up. soft plastics have been productive, or a heavier weighted lure like the Corky Devil or MirrOlure Soft Dine will draw strikes.
As a bonus, DeLaCruz said, "We're landing a few flounder each day."
I want to wish all the mothers a very Happy Mother's Day, and may your special day be blessed.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
