When I walked outside this morning, I was caught off-guard by the chill in the air. Now mind you, the air temperature wasn't that low, but the northeast/east wind cuts right through you.
Thursday will feel a bit warmer as the wind shifts back to the east/southeast. We should see highs into the mid to upper 70s and hopefully some sun. I only have a couple of reports: one from Galveston, and the other from Rockport.
So, I chatted with Capt. Greg Ball of Wave Dancer Charters. Ball said, "My fishing report is no different than the others you have been writing. Limits of sheepshead tight on the Galveston jetties, using live shrimp as bait. We're also catching some keeper-size drum and reds mixed in with the sheepshead."
Ball's captains are still finding some big black drum on halved live crabs and fresh dead shad, along with a few bull reds. Ball did note that they're starting to see a few bonnet head and sharp nose sharks on the charters. He went on to mention that in another three or four weeks, the black tip, sandbar and spinner sharks should be showing up, as well as the Spanish mackerel.
Ball said, "As long as we don't get another big cold front in April, the water should clear up, and some good numbers of nice size trout will be at the jetties. The beachfront should also turn on as we move closer to May."
Capt. Tony Gonzalez, who fishes out of Rockport, said, "A couple of weeks ago, the water temperature hit 77 degrees, and the bite was on. The cold front during spring break and strong winds from the north made for some tough fishing. This past weekend, four of us guides went out, and by noon, only a few fish were caught."
Gonzalez reported staying out late into the day and, finally on a couple of drifts, caught around 20 trout between 14 and 17 inches in length. On their way back in, Gonzalez drifted up towards a point, and his anglers picked up two reds: one 24 inches, the other a 33-inch bull that was released.
After that, they called it a day. Gonzalez said, "We just need some consistent weather, and the bite will become better."
This weekend is the Turningpoint Gulf Coast Drum Tournament for the physically challenged at the Galveston Yacht Marina. There's a captains meeting Friday, which is only open to all participating captains and crew, along with the anglers.
Fishing takes place Saturday. Boats should begin returning to the dock at around noon, with awards and an auction to follow. If you're out and about, stop by and check out the festivities.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
