Before I give a recap on the 20-boat trip out of Eagle Point with Costello Engineering, let's talk about the weather.
It seems we might have a slight break in this weather pattern early this week. A frontal system is forecast to slide down from the north and arrive along the coast Tuesday. Winds will briefly shift to the west/northwest. We'll also see an increase in the chance of rain. How much? It's only a slight chance, but any chance is better than nothing.
So, this past Friday, I put together a 20-boat trip for the firm mentioned in the beginning of this column. I believe this was my sixth year to coordinate this fishing experience. This is a social event for all those that work for Costello. It's not a tournament, it's just a fun morning on the water, and boats return to the dock at 11 a.m.
Winds were up, and I believe only two other boats launched at Eagle Point besides us. Fishing, overall, was tough, but every boat caught some fish despite the wind. Myself, along with Mark Armstrong, who allows me to coordinate this event, and two anglers ventured up the bayou, where I caught fish the day before.
Armstrong made a comment that he tried to run the bayou in his boat, but ran aground twice and never attempted it again. Well, we didn't run aground, and we caught a few fish, but overall it was slow.
Capt. Juan Cruz took his group to upper Galveston Bay near the Fred Hartman Bridge and found a few fish. He reported the bite as slow. A few other boats followed suit, and they, too, only caught a few keeper fish.
The best catch from our group were those anglers fishing with Capt. Mike Cacciotti, who fished a protected channel adjacent to deep water. Using live shrimp under popping corks, he kept his group entertained by landing sheepshead, black drum, redfish and a couple of speckled trout. One other boat came in with a few speckled trout but no big numbers.
This trip wouldn't have been possible without the help of the guides who participated. Many of them have fished this event the past few years. Our main focus with this group is to take them out and bring them back safely; catching fish is a bonus.
The beachfront just might "get right" for another flurry of action from speckled trout. More on this in the next column.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
Join us on a captivating journey through time as we explore Galveston's fascinating evolution from a prominent port city to a bustling beach resort destination. Discover how early bathhouses paved the way for a thriving tourism economy and shaped iconic landmarks like the Balinese Room and P…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.