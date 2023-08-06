Driving back to Galveston from Eagle Point on Saturday, the outside air temperature hit 100 degrees in San Leon. This was the first triple-digit reading I've seen this year. I may complain that it's hot here on the coast, but it's nothing like it is in Houston or the rest of Texas.
I finally caught up with Chris Edwards of Catch a Trophy Guide Service on Lake Conroe. Normally this time of year, he's running morning and afternoon trips, so I was surprised he even answered my call.
Edwards said, "The dog days of summer are here. It's been the hottest I can recall, has to be some sort of record. I gave up on running afternoon trips. it just too unbearable."
Edwards has been seeing air temperature readings consistently higher than 100 degrees for some weeks. The water temperature on the lake is running between 91-94 degrees, and the lake level is at 200 feet and dropping.
If you're into catching black bass, you best go early or late in the day. Edwards said, "The bite has been fair to good around boat docks and shallow cover on spinner baits and shallow running crank baits. The brush piles off main lake points in 8-15 feet is good on Texas and Carolina rigged soft plastics in watermelon colors."
As far as the hybrid stripers, the bite has slowed way down. White bass have been biting OK, with most fish suspended offshore 16-20 feet down in 20-30 feet of water.
Catfish bite remains excellent. Edwards said, "Creek channels and main lake points that have structure in 14-18 feet of water are holding plenty of catfish." Saturday, angler Rick Smith fished with Edwards and landed a 30-pound blue catfish.
The crappie bite is fair around deeper boat docks and brush piles on the main lake. Don't overlook the bridge pilings. The fish are holding in 12-24 feet of water, with live minnows producing the most strikes, but jigs are working, too.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
