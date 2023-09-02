Before I begin this column, I made a typo in Saturday's column. The man that caught those fish in upper Galveston Bay by the Houston Yacht Club was Duain Cagle.
I wanted to reach out to Capt. Greg Ball now that the snapper season ended, along with amberjack. I wondered what type of charters they offer for the rest of the year.
Ball said, "Right now through October, we'll fish offshore for dorado, ling, vermilion snapper, mangrove snapper, black-fin tuna and king mackerel." He'll run these type of trips in November, December and January, but the window of opportunity, meaning the weather, is far less favorable.
When his boats can't get offshore, they'll stay inshore fishing for sharks, until the passing cold fronts chase them away. When that happens, the captains turn their attention to bull red fishing. Bull reds begin their annual spawn this time of year around the passes and channels. So, of course with Ball's boats being at the Galveston Yacht Club, they have easy access to the Galveston jetties.
A bull red is considered a fish that is more than 28 inches in length. It's common to catch them in the 38- to 45-inch class, with some fish pushing 50 inches. Ball said, "We're starting to see better numbers of these fish being caught on fresh dead shad and mullet. The bite will continue to get better from now through October. Our captains are still catching some good speckled trout on live shrimp fished up against the rocks."
Ball's Wave Dancer Charters offers 4- and 6-hour jetty trips. I promise you when those bull reds go to eating, a 6-hour trip will wear you out. Once the new year rolls in, Ball turns his attention to the wahoo season. I'll touch more on this fishery in the beginning of 2024.
I know it sounds weird talking about the new year, but it will be here before we know it. Don't let your guard down, we're still in the most active time for tropical systems to get in the gulf. The largest of all hurricanes to hit Texas was Carla, making landfall on the middle coast Sept. 11, 1961.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
