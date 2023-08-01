I can’t even believe it’s the first day of August. Summer vacation for school aged children is nearing the end. We could be on tap for the hottest week so far this summer. The peak of hurricane season is just in the beginning stage. We’re five weeks away from the ending of the CCA Star Tournament. August is a busy month.
The catches this past weekend have been good. Winds were light, which allowed anglers the opportunity to spread out in various locations throughout our bay system.
On Saturday, Capt. Juan Cruz fished with Galvestonians Larry Grissom and Ross Grief. Their trip started off Eagle Point fishing the gas wells across from Redfish island. Their they caught some under sized trout, along with four solid keepers. Instead of beating up on the small fish, they agreed to try to find some black drum. Running to the east side of Trinity Bay, Cruz found a pile of rocks holding some nice size drum. After they caught their limit, one more stop produced three big sheepshead. All the fish were caught on live shrimp under a popping cork.
Sunday, Brian Castille, Kirk Debban and Castille’s son, Owen, fished from Eagle Point and opted to go out to the gas wells. Castille said, “We had to catch 75 speckled trout in order to keep nine.” They let a few go that were right at 15 inches. Most of the fish came off live shrimp under a popping cork, but a few were caught on soft plastic lures. A small bull shark decided he wanted to get in the action, and was briefly hooked, until it bit through the monofilament leader.
Capt. Rafael Manias, along with Eric Valentino and his young son, Gray, decided to fish from Eagle Point on Sunday. They did something completely different and fished the spoil banks south of Eagle Point and up to the north. These spoils produced many fish prior to the great flood caused by Tropical Storm Harvey in 2017. The lower part of the spoils produced nothing but gafftop. At one time, Manias was reeling in a gafftop when a six foot shark took a swipe at the fish. Gray did catch one bull red though. They kept moving further north of Eagle Point and found a few speckled trout on a spoil bank near channel marker 63. Along with the trout another bull red and broke off a couple more sharks. They fished with live croakers and shrimp.
Fred Walker, David Walker and his wife Denise, along with their son Andrew fished a wreck in a 100 foot deep, some 50 miles out of Galveston Sunday. The seas were calm and exceptionally beautiful according to Walker. They caught four legal red snapper, two nice mangroves, and three big spade fish. Walker said, “This was out first offshore trip where we caught some red snapper, after two previous attempts.”
I’ve always said, “The more you fish, the more good days you’ll have, and the more bad days you’ll have.” Never get discourage, you just have to keep trying, that’s how you learn.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
