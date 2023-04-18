What a difference a day can make. Monday's skies were clear, and overnight it all changed.
Tuesday morning rain and even a few thunderstorms skirted the coast. Skies remained overcast and winds were gusty at times. Wednesday is calling for partly cloudy skies and winds around 15 knots from the south/southeast.
Dahna Hull sent in a surf report from this past weekend. She fished the surf on the West End of Galveston on Saturday morning. Hull said, "The wind was calm along with the water, but it was dirty up close to shore."
Hull had her big rods rigged with cut mullet and threw them out between the second and third sand bars. On her light tackle rod, she used dead shrimp.
Hull mentioned, "The hardheads were having a convention in the surf this weekend." She could not keep them off her lines. All was not a loss, as Hull did catch one black tip shark, lots of whiting and some under-sized black drum. She's hoping the water settles down before the arrival of the next front.
Capt. Tyler Hatfield with UpScale Anglers has been out fishing along the Galveston jetties. He reported the action as good. Hatfield's anglers are landing plenty of bull reds and sharks at the north jetty boat cut using heavy tackle.
Inside the north jetty, about 300 feet from the boat cut, they're catching lots of sheepshead and gafftop using light tackle with live shrimp as bait. On a recent trip, Blake and Adeana Willhoite and Brittany Miller battled some big bull reds.
Monday, I fished with Scott Harris, David McLaurin and his son Matt McLaurin. Harris and I go way back because he married a girl the lived two doors down from where I was raised. I haven't seen or heard from them since my first marriage in 1983.
The wind was going to blow Monday, so Sunday night I called my partner Capt. Juan Cruz and he graciously said, "Let's take my boat and launch from Baytown." His boat was on the trailer ready to go, so I met him at his house in San Leon, and we drove to Baytown that morning.
We stopped off at Thompson's Bait Camp to buy live shrimp. I haven't been there in a few years. It was a pleasure meeting the husband and wife who run the camp. They were very nice, I might add. We loaded up the bait and met my group at Bayland Park.
Harris chuckled when he got in the boat saying, "My wife and her sister were surprised you're still alive!" There's a lot of truth in that statement, as I replied, "Only by God's Grace."
On the first cast of the day, David McLaurin hooked into a big over-sized black drum. The leader broke right before we could snap a good picture. After about 30 minutes of not another bite, we moved up north and found some speckled trout and keeper black drum. The biggest trout was a little more than 5 pounds. David redeemed himself, catching two big black drum in the same area where they caught the trout.
One more stop before heading to the ramp resulted in Harris catching an over-sized drum, and then Harris and Matt McLaurin hooked into two more huge drum. Once those fish were landed and photographed, we called it a day.
