Writing is a funny thing. Sometimes you struggle with finding enough material for a column. Other times you find yourself with too much material for a single article.
Now, of course, I always like my glass overflowing rather than just a quarter-filled. I like to stay ahead of the game.
It appears Ron Ciaccio came back to the island one day too early from his vacation in Port Mansfield. His son-in-law Casey Vickrey and his son Landon, Ron’s grandson, spent an extra day in Mansfield.
They went to the same spot where they didn’t catch any fish previously, an area called “The Saucer,” and loaded up on speckled trout. They caught around 50 in total, with the biggest one pushing 25 inches in length.
Even Michelle Vickrey, Ciaccio’s daughter, got into the action, catching and releasing 20-plus trout in an afternoon outing. Better yet, she caught them all on soft plastics. Maybe that extra day of sunshine warmed the water up just enough for those trout to feed? That’s my thought anyway.
Greg Hagerud and his son Greg Jr., after a six-week hiatus from fishing, decided to try their luck inside the Galveston Harbor. Well, these two anglers didn’t miss a beat, as they boxed six redfish and 10 black drum.
Hagerud said, “we threw back as many as we kept and quit fishing at 9:30 a.m.” All were caught on live shrimp, and, as usual, Greg Jr. gave some of the fillets to his school teacher Mrs. Urbina. Now, that’s a way to gain some brownie points heading into the new year.
Capt Greg Amato reported that the large black drum are beginning to arrive along the Galveston jetties. Amato said, “They just started to trickle in a couple a weeks ago, but now the numbers of them are increasing. I wouldn’t call it a run just yet, but the bite is getting better.”
These drum show up every year, just like clockwork. The best bait is live crab. According to Amato, there are plenty of sheepshead being caught on live shrimp on both of the Galveston jetties.
I just want to say thanks to all who read and follow my column. I’m very humbled by your kindness, whether through an email or a chance meeting in public. Many blessings to you and your family in 2023.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
