This year I have a feeling more people are going to spend their summer closer to home. Texas offers so much for those who enjoy the outdoors and fishing. So, my reports will vary from time to time, focusing on places other than our coastal waters.
One such place is just north of Houston, and that’s Lake Conroe. This lake might be known more as a recreational lake, but it offers some excellent fishing opportunities. I reached out to guide Chris Edwards for a report on the lake.
For those of you wanting to try your luck at bass fishing, Edwards said, “The bass are in their summer pattern. The bite is good early and late in the day.” The fish are being caught on a variety of lures. Top waters, spinner baits, shad swim baits and shallow water crank baits are all drawing strikes.
The best area to work early and late in the day are up north and on the west ends of the lake. The crank bait bite is best along the rocks around the dam, and the bridge pilings in the 4- to 12-foot range. There are some nice bass being caught on soft plastic Carolina rigged worms in 5-20 feet of water off lake points with brush piles.
When the hybrids and stripers are actively feeding, Edwards is out there catching them. This can make for some quick and exciting action for the family. According to Edwards, the best bite is on 3- to 6-inch live shad. He’s finding schools of fish offshore in 30-35 feet of water. One can also find these fish off main lake points and humps in 16-30 feet of water.
Lake Conroe is well known as a catfishing lake. This time of the year the bite can be awesome, and Edwards said, “It’s been awesome!” Any creek channel and lake points in 16-22 feet of water are holding plenty of fish. The best thing about catfish is they bite almost any type of natural bait. Shad, worms, liver, shrimp and regular old catfish stink bait will work.
A lot of folks like to eat crappie. Edwards said, “The bite is fair. We’re finding fish around the deeper boat docks and brush piles in 12-24 feet of water. Lots of fish are just suspended over these brush piles in 12-24 feet of water. The best bite is on live minnows but regular old crappie jigs are working well. Never overlook the bridge pilings if all else fails.” I’ll catch up on the action in Galveston bay in Wednesday’s column.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
