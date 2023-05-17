As I drove down the seawall this morning, I gazed out over the Gulf, and I said to myself, “Those that know, know.”
Yes, the surf was flat and green to the beach. Catches of speckled trout came from the surf. Even a few pompano were caught. Thursday morning, the surf should be primed for those “dawn patrol anglers.” I’ll throw out a hint: The stretch of sand about 150 yards west of the Galveston Fishing Pier is a great place to try your luck.
Mid-morning Tuesday, Fred Walker, along with David and Denise Walker, headed out to the Galveston north jetty. Fishing near the boat cut on the channel side of the jetty, these three anglers boxed six solid speckled trout and two sheepshead. Fred Walker also had his fire experience with the powerful Crevalle Jack, aka jackfish. After a 30-minute battle, the fish broke off right at the boat.
This Saturday, Chris Gonzales over at Serious Tackle in La Marque is hosting his 8th Annual Tackle and Marine Swap Meet. The event takes place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., or until all the vendors sell out. There will be lots of rods, reels, baits and marine equipment for sale or swap. Even a couple of boats will be for sale. The address for this event is 14065 Delaney Road. This is where the Texas Parks & Wildlife office is located.
If you’re in the Kemah area Saturday, stop in and check out the Redfish Elite Series Solo Tournament taking place Thursday-Saturday. Thursday and Friday are qualifying rounds, with the top five finishers fishing the final Saturday. This is a big production, so go check it out. Who knows, you might even be on television.
A couple days ago, I wrote about some saltwater fishing classes taking place at the College of the Mainland. I failed to leave the web address for registration. So here’s that address for information and registration: com.edu/lifelonglearning.
If you’re out fishing, I could always use a report, whether you caught fish or not. I always learned more on the days I didn’t catch many fish than on the days where we hammered them. On those slow days, your brain tries to figure out why, but on the days when you catch them fast and furious, you really don’t think about the why. Funny how your brain works like that.
