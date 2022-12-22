I’m typing this column as I watch the dark clouds from the north push over Galveston bay. This was around 2 p.m. Thursday as it pushed across west Galveston Bay.
I talked to a couple friends of mine earlier who live in the Dallas area, and they all said, “this front is no joke.” The air temperature in the area dropped to below freezing in a matter of minutes, not hours.
Capt. Lou Austin of Austin’s Guide Service from deep south Texas in Port Isabel said, “temperatures are fairly chilly for this ... part of the coast and freeze warnings have been issued.”
He went onto say that not many anglers have been fishing, and when they do, redfish catches have dominated the action. The best bite has been on live shrimp, when available, and cut mullet.
Robert Rodriguez of Galveston tried his luck fishing Wednesday afternoon in Offatts Bayou. He said, “the bite was on, but most of the fish were small, short of the legal limit.” Rodriguez caught speckled trout, sand trout, redfish and black drum, all on live shrimp. He released all the fish.
Joe Bukowski finally reported catching some nice fish in Clear Lake. Bukowski said, “the water was in good shape, and I caught my limit of trout in 6 feet of water during the time period of 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.” His largest trout was 22 inches, and all came off a Lucky Craft Lightning Pointer, which is a hard plastic suspending bait. The water temperature was 55 degrees.
Personally, I feel the effects of this cold snap will be very minimal when it comes to Galveston Bay. The high winds will drop our tides, and the fish will naturally seek deep water. The majority of the fish have been in a winter pattern.
What concerns me is the fish will “stack up” and become easy pickings for the anglers. Texas Parks & Wildlife has measures in place to close certain areas where the fish may congregate. Should they implement the measure now? Isn’t it better to be proactive than reactive? Just sayin’.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
